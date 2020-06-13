Stakeholders agree Australia should follow EU device essential principles, not IMDRF

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
PERTH, Australia – The majority of stakeholders support the Therapeutic Goods Administration’s (TGA) proposal to restructure Australia’s device essential principles to align with the requirements under the new EU Medical Device Regulations (EU MDR), but there was little support to align with the International Medical Device Regulators Forum (IMDRF) essential principles and principles of labeling.