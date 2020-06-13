BioWorld - Saturday, June 13, 2020

Stakeholders agree Australia should follow EU device essential principles, not IMDRF

June 12, 2020
By Tamra Sami
PERTH, Australia – The majority of stakeholders support the Therapeutic Goods Administration’s (TGA) proposal to restructure Australia’s device essential principles to align with the requirements under the new EU Medical Device Regulations (EU MDR), but there was little support to align with the International Medical Device Regulators Forum (IMDRF) essential principles and principles of labeling.
