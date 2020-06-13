Creatv blood test predicts response to lung cancer treatment

Creatv Microtech Inc. has developed a simple blood test that can predict response to chemoradiation and consolidated immunotherapy in patients with non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The Rockville, Md.-based company's Lifetracdx test is the first to enable physicians to identify patients unlikely to respond to immunotherapy so they can avoid its physical and financial effects and proceed without delay to other therapies of potentially greater benefit.