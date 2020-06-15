Astrazeneca to give 400M COVID-19 vaccine doses to Europe; data expected August/September

LONDON - The EU has secured a supply of the most advanced COVID-19 vaccine in development, in a deal with Astrazeneca plc for up to 400 million doses of AZD-1222, with deliveries starting by the end of 2020. The agreement has been signed with the “inclusive vaccines alliance” formed by Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands, but will also make AZD-1222 available for other countries in Europe. While the four countries spearheaded this negotiation, on June 12 EU health ministers gave the European Commission a mandate to negotiate advance purchase agreements for up to six different COVID-19 vaccines, for all member states, using a €2.3 billion (US$2.6 billion) emergency fund.

FDA revokes EUA for hydroxychloroquine

Just 80 days after first issuing an emergency use authorization (EUA) for emergency use of oral formulations of chloroquine phosphate and hydroxychloroquine sulfate, the FDA is revoking that authorization in light of clinical data and scientific literature that raised questions about whether benefits of the treatment outweigh the risks.

Humanigen says small lenzilumab study shows benefit for COVID-19 patients

Shares of Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) climbed 23.8% by midday after the company disclosed that, when treated with the company's anti-GM-CSF antibody, lenzilumab, 12 hospitalized patients with severe or critical pneumonia as a result of COVID-19 showed "rapid clinical improvement." Median time to recovery and discharge for the group was five days. The study, run at Mayo Clinic, precedes a potential registrational phase III trial in COVID-19 patients that is currently enrolling.

Sinovac unveils positive results for COVID-19 vaccine candidate, aims to start phase III next month

BEIJING – Nasdaq-listed Chinese vaccine developer Sinovac Biotech Ltd., of Beijing, said the preliminary results of the phase I/II trials of its COVID-19 inactivated vaccine candidate, Coronavac, demonstrated favorable immunogenicity and safety profiles. The company told BioWorld that it aims to move it to phase III trials outside China next month. The positive results were unveiled less than two months after the study started. Sinovac said it will unveil the full data in academic publications as soon as possible.

CNS disease-focused companies adjusting clinical programs due COVID-19 pandemic

With an increasingly aging global population, neurological disorders have become a major cause of death and disability worldwide. Despite the significant investments that continue to be made in research and development in the neurological field, the discovery of new drugs targeting many CNS disorders, including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases, has proved to be difficult. Often the share values of companies in that area can exhibit wild swings related to success or failure in clinical trials. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic is requiring companies to readjust their clinical trial schedules. These pressures have weighed on members of the BioWorld Neurological Diseases index, which has slipped about 5% in value so far this year.

‘C’ is par for the course when it comes to grading drug quality in the U.S.

The latest FDA report card on the quality of drugs being sold in the U.S. is nothing to brag about. On a grading scale where 90% to 100% is an “A” and anything below 60% is failing, the average grade would be a solid “C.” However, the grade varies depending on where a drug is manufactured or whether it’s a biologic, small molecule or generic. Prescription drugs manufactured in India averaged the lowest quality score, a “D+” or 6.8 on the FDA’s 10-point scale, according to the agency’s recently released fiscal 2019 Report on the State of Pharmaceutical Quality. Drugs made in the EU earned a C, but with a 7.7, they had the highest score when broken down by location. U.S. manufactured drugs were right behind at 7.6.

Brickell’s anticholinergic data paves the way to Asia

All the primary and secondary efficacy endpoints were met in Boulder, Colo.-based Brickell Biotech Inc.’s pivotal phase III study of the anticholinergic sofpironium bromide in treating primary axillary hyperhidrosis, which involves excessive sweating in the armpits that interferes with daily life and work. The company stock (NASDAQ:BBI) rode high in midday trading Monday, up 45%. On Jan. 10, Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Tokyo, Brickell’s development partner in the study, submitted an NDA for approval of manufacturing and marketing in Japan of sofpironium bromide for treating primary axillary hyperhidrosis. Kaken secured the exclusive development, manufacturing and marketing rights for sofpironium bromide in Japan and certain other Asian countries.

Celltrion acquires Takeda’s 18-product APAC portfolio in $278M deal

HONG KONG – Korea’s Celltrion Inc. aims to wrap up its first major M&A deal with Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Inc. by the end of 2020, pending approvals. The deal will see Takeda rake in an initial $266 million in cash, and up to an additional $12 million in milestone payments. Celltrion’s Singapore arm inked an agreement with Takeda on June 11 to acquire the latter’s Asia-Pacific primary care portfolio consisting of 12 prescription and six over-the-counter pharmaceutical products. The 18 products generated FY2 2018 net sales of around $140 million and include Nesina (alogliptin) and Actos (pioglitazone) for diabetes; Edarbi (azilsartan medoxomil) for hypertension; and Whituben (acetaminophen/dextromethorphan hydrobromide hydrate/guaifenesin/pseudoephedrine hydrochloride/triprolidine hydrochloride hydrate) for colds and Albothyl (policresulen) for stomatitis.

Free access to BioWorld coronavirus articles

The articles from BioWorld’s ongoing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak are available at www.bioworld.com/coronavirus. Note that we have added three critical tables which are constantly updated:

Also in the news

Acadia, Affibody, Aldeyra, Algernon, Amylyx, Appili, Applied, Ardelyx, Astrazeneca, Atum, Atyr, Batavia, Bayer, Beam, Beyondspring, Brainstorm, Brickell, Cardiff, Catalent, Catalyst, Cirius, Concert, Curevac, Dermira, Diasome, Dompé, Dr. Reddy's, Emmes, Forma, Foundation, Genocea, Gilead, Glyco, Hua, Humanigen, Immunic, Immunicum, Immvira, Iveric, Janssen, Kalytera, Kancera, Leo, Lexent, Ligand, Lilly, Lundbeck, Magenta, Mannkind, Mapi, Merck, Momenta, Mylan, Navidea, Neoimmunetech, Novavax, Novelion, Novo Nordisk, Oncoimmune, Oncolys, Oramed, Oryzon, Phathom, Phylex, Principia, Repare, Rezolute, Roche, Sanofi, Sernova, Shattuck, Sinovac, Solasia, Sorrento, Sunovion, Valneva, Viiv, Vtv, Xeris, Zealand