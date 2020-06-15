Medtronic takes $337M from Blackstone for diabetes R&D in exchange for royalties

Royalty deals by an investor into a particular pharmaceutical company program are not unheard of. This structure allows the investor to secure a portion of that specific anticipated upside, while enabling the pharma to fully fund R&D for that program without having to sacrifice other priorities to do so. Dublin-based Medtronic plc has opted for a similar deal structure with hedge fund investor Blackstone Life Sciences, which will invest $337 million into research and development by Medtronic’s Diabetes Group over several years in exchange for a low- to mid-single digit range percent of sales upon commercialization. The specific four diabetes programs covered by the deal have yet to be disclosed.

FDA clears Abbott Freestyle Libre 2 as integrated continuous glucose monitor

The U.S. FDA granted Abbott’s Freestyle Libre 2 clearance as an integrated continuous glucose monitor (ICGM) for adults and children age 4 and older with diabetes. The self-applied sensor measures glucose levels every minute without requiring any finger sticks and can be worn for up to 14 days. The device will sell for about one-third as much as other continuous glucose monitors, according to the company.

FDA grants breakthrough status to Medrhythms’ chronic stroke digital therapy

Medrhythms Inc., a digital therapeutics startup based in Portland, Maine, has won FDA breakthrough device designation for its rhythmic auditory stimulation (RAS) treatment platform for people with chronic walking impairments due to stroke. The therapy is currently being evaluated in a multisite, randomized clinical trial at leading U.S.-based rehabilitation and research centers.

Australia’s Respiri launches wheezo asthma monitoring app

PERTH, Australia – On the heels of an AU$5 million capital raise, digital health company Respiri Ltd. is preparing to launch its digital wheezo asthma measurement device in Australia as it transforms itself from a device manufacturer to an eHealth software as a service company (SaaS). Melbourne-based Respiri received its first batch of 500 wheezo devices in March, and the company plans to deploy them in Australia this quarter. The digital wheeze device monitors lung function testing and replaces outdated and difficult-to-use instruments for function testing such as peak flow meters.

Private clinics key for breast implants post-Covid-19

CAJICA, Colombia – Sales of breast implants have been badly hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic but one Costa Rica based firm that makes them expects a rapid return to normal, thanks in part of the fact that many procedures are done in private clinics and relatively few people have cancelled procedures.

