Private clinics key for breast implants post-COVID-19

June 15, 2020
By Sergio Held
CAJICA, Colombia – Sales of breast implants have been badly hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic but one Costa Rica-based firm that makes them expects a rapid return to normal, thanks in part of the fact that many procedures are done in private clinics and relatively few people have canceled procedures. Sales of breast implants have been badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic as elective surgeries in most countries were put off.
