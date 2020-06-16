BioWorld - Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Medtronic to get $337M from Blackstone for diabetes R&D in exchange for royalties

June 15, 2020
By Stacy Lawrence
Royalty deals by an investor into a particular pharmaceutical company program are not unheard of. This structure allows the investor to secure a portion of that specific anticipated upside, while enabling the pharma to fully fund R&D for that program without having to sacrifice other priorities to do so.
