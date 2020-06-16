Respiri launches wheezo asthma monitoring app

PERTH, Australia – On the heels of an AU$5 million ($US3.47 million) capital raise, digital health company Respiri Ltd. is preparing to launch its digital wheezo asthma measurement device in Australia as it transforms itself from a device manufacturer to an eHealth software as a service company (SaaS). Melbourne-based Respiri received its first batch of 500 wheezo devices in March, and the company plans to deploy them in Australia this quarter.