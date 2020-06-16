‘C’ is par for the course in grading drug quality in the U.S.

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
The latest FDA report card on the quality of drugs being sold in the U.S. is nothing to brag about. On a grading scale where 90% to 100% is an “A” and anything below 60% is failing, the average manufacturing site inspection score for drugs marketed in the U.S. in fiscal 2019 would be a solid “C” – or 7.4 on the FDA’s 10-point grading scale. But at least 10 sites had failing marks with scores of 5.