‘C’ is par for the course in grading drug quality in the U.S.

The latest FDA report card on the quality of drugs being sold in the U.S. is nothing to brag about. On a grading scale where 90% to 100% is an “A” and anything below 60% is failing, the average manufacturing site inspection score for drugs marketed in the U.S. in fiscal 2019 would be a solid “C” – or 7.4 on the FDA’s 10-point grading scale. But at least 10 sites had failing marks with scores of 5.