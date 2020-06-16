BioWorld - Tuesday, June 16, 2020

FDA approves Zepzelca for metastatic SCLC

June 15, 2020
By Karen Carey
No Comments
Two months earlier than expected, Pharmamar SA and partner Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc received an accelerated FDA approval of Zepzelca to treat relapsed metastatic small-cell lung cancer patients.
BioWorld Cancer Regulatory FDA

Already a subscriber? Sign in 