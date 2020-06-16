All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
More information on our cookie policy.
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Powering insights from Cortellis. Link to Cortellis page on Clarivate website.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
Data Snapshots
Special reports
Artificial intelligence
Coronavirus
Diagnosing the state of COVID-19 testing
Drugs to Watch 2020
The next pandemic
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Forecast Reports
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Create Account
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Home
» FDA approves Zepzelca for metastatic SCLC
Looking to read the full article? Subscribe to BioWorld.
FDA approves Zepzelca for metastatic SCLC
June 15, 2020
By
Karen Carey
No Comments
Two months earlier than expected, Pharmamar SA and partner Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc received an accelerated FDA approval of Zepzelca to treat relapsed metastatic small-cell lung cancer patients.
BioWorld
Cancer
Regulatory
FDA
Already a subscriber?
Sign in