No sweat: Brickell’s anticholinergic data paves the way to Asia

All the primary and secondary efficacy endpoints were met in Boulder, Colo.-based Brickell Biotech Inc.’s pivotal phase III study of the anticholinergic sofpironium bromide in treating primary axillary hyperhidrosis, which involves excessive sweating in the armpits that interferes with daily life and work.