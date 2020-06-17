Sleepless in Cambridge

Sleep deprivation kills through punch to the gut

The disconnect between the need for sleep and the possession of a brain is what prompted Dragana Rogulja, an assistant professor of neurobiology in the Blavatnik Institute at Harvard Medical School, and her team to take a look at multiple tissues in sleep-deprived flies and mice. Their surprising conclusion, which they published in the June 4, 2020, issue of Cell, is that it is the accumulation of reactive oxygen species (ROS) in the gut that ultimately killed sleep-deprived animals.