BioWorld - Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Celltrion acquires Takeda’s 18-product APAC portfolio in $278M deal

June 16, 2020
By Gina Lee
No Comments
HONG KONG – Korea’s Celltrion Inc. aims to wrap up its first major M&A deal with Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Inc. by the end of 2020, pending approvals.
Asia-Pacific BioWorld Asia Cardiovascular Diabetes Deals and M&A

Already a subscriber? Sign in 