Opthea’s OPT-302 meets primary endpoints in phase IIa diabetic macular edema trial

June 16, 2020
By Tamra Sami
PERTH, Australia – Melbourne, Australia-based Opthea Ltd. announced positive top-line results of its phase IIa trial evaluating safety and efficacy of OPT-302 administered with Eylea (aflibercept, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.) in treatment-refractory patients with persistent diabetic macula edema (DME).
