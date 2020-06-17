Lisen unveils new epigenetic solution for early cancer detection

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
HONG KONG – China and U.S.-based Lisen Imprinting Diagnostics Inc. has unveiled its Quantitative Chromogenic Imprinted Gene In-Situ Hybridization (QCIGISH) technology, a novel approach for identifying, visualizing and quantifying the biallelic and multiallelic expressions of an imprinted gene panel associated with cancer status.