BioWorld - Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Lisen unveils new epigenetic solution for early cancer detection

June 16, 2020
By David Ho
No Comments
HONG KONG – China and U.S.-based Lisen Imprinting Diagnostics Inc. has unveiled its Quantitative Chromogenic Imprinted Gene In-Situ Hybridization (QCIGISH) technology, a novel approach for identifying, visualizing and quantifying the biallelic and multiallelic expressions of an imprinted gene panel associated with cancer status.
Asia-Pacific China BioWorld MedTech Diagnostics Cancer

Already a subscriber? Sign in 