A whale of a deal: Orca lands $192M series D to study cell therapies

Orca Bio Inc.’s $192 million series D brings the company out of stealth and openly into the business of transforming allogeneic cell therapies. The Menlo Park, Calif.-based company’s lead candidate is in a phase I/II trial of patients with blood cancers. TRGFT-201 is being used to evaluate a controlled T cells formulation that includes subsets of regulatory T cells. The new funding brings Orca’s total capital raised since 2016 to nearly $300 million. Orca’s financing was co-led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and an undisclosed investor. New and existing investors Include 8VC, DCVC Bio, ND Capital, Mubadala Investment Co., Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, Kaiser Permanente Group Trust and IMRF.

Lassen Therapeutics emerges from stealth with $31M to target IL-11 in cancer, fibrosis

DUBLIN – Lassen Therapeutics Inc. is following the Enleofen Bio Pte Ltd. playbook by targeting the interleukin-11 receptor (IL-11R) as a novel approach to combating both fibrosis and cancer. It’s a move that paid off handsomely earlier this year for Singapore-based Enleofen, which entered a broad alliance in fibrosis with Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, which could generate up to $1 billion in milestones for each product emanating from the partnership. San-Diego-based Lassen is now laying claim to this space as well and has just emerged from stealth mode, having closed but not previously disclosed a $31 million series A round. “We’re funded through the completion of our initial clinical studies,” CEO and co-founder Mark Barrett told BioWorld. Unlike Enleofen, however, the new firm is targeting cancer as well as fibrosis.

Back to ‘normal’? FDA adcom meets, but questions loom over fate of others

In a step toward what may become the new normal, the Pediatric Oncology Subcommittee of the FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee is meeting virtually today and tomorrow to review pediatric development plans for four cancer drugs. It’s the first adcom meeting to consider product development since the agency began canceling or postponing meetings and events March 10 in response to the spread of COVID-19. As a result, six adcoms have been postponed indefinitely, three were canceled and no new meetings have been added to the agency’s calendar, raising questions about the impact on drug approval and device clearance dates.

Catching up with EMA, FDA grants Ilaris new Still's disease indication

Four years after the EMA first approved Novartis AG's Ilaris (canakinumab) for the treatment of active Still’s disease, the FDA has followed suit, giving it a green light in the indication following a priority review. The U.S. label, like the European one, includes the treatment of an adult-onset form of the rare rheumatic condition, which has significant overlap in symptoms with systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis (SJIA). Ilaris landed FDA approval for SJIA in May 2013.

CAR T cells target senescence marker, ameliorate cancer, fibrosis

By targeting chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to a senescence marker, researchers at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center have developed a CAR T cell that had beneficial effects in mouse models of both liver fibrosis and lung cancer. “Our data suggest the CAR T therapy could be useful for a range of indications,” Scott Lowe told BioWorld. Lowe is co-corresponding author of the paper reporting the findings, which appeared in the June 18, 2020, issue of Nature. More generally, co-corresponding author Michel Sadelain added, the work “illustrates the potential of engineered immunity to help in other disease settings” besides cancer.

CNBG reports 100% seroconversion rate for COVID-19 vaccine candidate

BEIJING – Chinese state-backed vaccine developer China National Biotec Group (CNBG), of Beijing, said its inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate produced a seroconversion rate of up to 100% in a phase I/II trial that enrolled 1,120 healthy subjects. It is the third piece of positive news on COVID-19 treatment development this week, though full data are yet to be seen.

