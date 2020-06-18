Lassen Therapeutics emerges from stealth with $31M to target IL-11 in cancer, fibrosis

DUBLIN – Lassen Therapeutics Inc. is following the Enleofen Bio Pte Ltd. playbook by targeting the interleukin-11 receptor (IL-11R) as a novel approach to combating both fibrosis and cancer. It’s a move that paid off handsomely earlier this year for Singapore-based Enleofen, which entered a broad alliance in fibrosis with Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, which could generate up to $1 billion in milestones for each product emanating from the partnership. San Diego-based Lassen is now laying claim to that space as well and has just emerged from stealth mode, having closed but not previously disclosed a $31 million series A round.