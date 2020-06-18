BioWorld - Thursday, June 18, 2020
Catching up with EMA, FDA grants Ilaris new Still's disease indication

By Michael Fitzhugh
Four years after the EMA first approved Novartis AG's Ilaris (canakinumab) for the treatment of adult-onset Still’s disease (AOSD), the FDA has followed suit, giving it a green light in the indication following a priority review. The rare rheumatic condition usually affects younger adults and can occur as infrequently as once, but also intermittently or chronically.
