Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., of Seattle and North Chicago, signed a worldwide option and license agreement with Abbvie Inc. for APLN-101, a dual CD28/ICOS co-stimulation antagonist for treating systemic lupus erythematosus and other autoimmune diseases. Alpine will receive an up-front $60 million and could receive up to an aggregate of $805 million for exercise of the option and success-based development, regulatory and commercial milestones. Alpine also is eligible to receive tiered royalties on ALPN-101’s net sales. Abbvie receives an option to an exclusive license for ALPN-101. During the option period, Alpine will conduct a phase II study in systemic lupus erythematosus. Upon exercise of the option, Abbvie will conduct all future clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization activities. Alpine stock (NASDAQ:ALPN) had more than doubled by midday Thursday, soaring 135%.

Series A draws $32M for Engrail’s neuroscience efforts

Engrail Therapeutics Inc. closed a $32 million series A financing led by Nan Fung Life Sciences, the global investment platform of Hong Kong’s Nan Fung Group. Neuroscience-focused Engrail is developing ENX-101, a subtype selective GABA A modulator. The new money will fund R&D, help build out the team, and allow for in-licensing of more candidates, the San Diego-based company said.

CMS taking down the wall to value-based Rx pricing

After 30 years of following the same rules to ensure Medicaid receives the lowest price available for prescription drugs, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is starting to bring those rules into the 21st century. “By modernizing our rules, we are creating opportunities for drug manufacturers to have skin in the game through payment arrangements that challenge them to put their money where their mouth is,” CMS Administrator Seema Verma said yesterday in releasing a proposed rule that would start to remove Medicaid barriers to the development of value-based payment models for innovative new therapies.

WHO: Pandemic creates backlog of untreated diseases, posed for resurgence

Countries and health care providers should hope for the best but prepare for the worst as a resurgence of COVID-19 is expected in the fall, just as the influenza season hits. “We are not out of the woods,” Hans Henri Kluge, the World Health Organization (WHO) regional director for Europe, said in a media briefing today. “Lockdowns and social distancing have gained us time,” he added. But those precautions also have disrupted services to manage noncommunicable diseases, creating a backlog of unattended health issues that must be addressed. For instance, 66% of services to manage hypertension and 58% of those to manage diabetes and its complications have been partially or completely disrupted in Europe, according to WHO.

Also in the news

