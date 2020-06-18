Everybody Nan Fung: China backer high profile as Engrail unveiled with $32M series A

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Nan Fung Life Sciences is “looking to make a significant presence in the field,” said Engrail Therapeutics Inc. CEO Vikram Sudarsan, whose firm bagged a $32 million series A round led by the global investment platform of Hong Kong’s Nan Fung Group, and its support represents “a clear statement in that direction.”