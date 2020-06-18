BioWorld - Thursday, June 18, 2020
Everybody Nan Fung: China backer high profile as Engrail unveiled with $32M series A

June 18, 2020
By Randy Osborne
Nan Fung Life Sciences is “looking to make a significant presence in the field,” said Engrail Therapeutics Inc. CEO Vikram Sudarsan, whose firm bagged a $32 million series A round led by the global investment platform of Hong Kong’s Nan Fung Group, and its support represents “a clear statement in that direction.”
