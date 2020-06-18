Sirakoss scores FDA nod for nanoparticle synthetic bone graft substitute

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
LONDON – Sirakoss Ltd. has received FDA 510(k) clearance for its nanoparticle synthetic bone graft substitute, after showing the ready-to-use putty is equivalent to the CE-approved dry formulation. Rather than granules that are mixed with a patient’s blood before administration, the inorganic calcium phosphate-based Osteo3 Zp putty consists of the granules suspended in a fully synthetic resorbable carrier.