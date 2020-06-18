Sirakoss scores FDA nod for nanoparticle synthetic bone graft substitute

LONDON – Sirakoss Ltd. has received FDA 510(k) clearance for its nanoparticle synthetic bone graft substitute, after showing the ready-to-use putty is equivalent to the CE-approved dry formulation. Rather than granules that are mixed with a patient’s blood before administration, the inorganic calcium phosphate-based Osteo3 Zp putty consists of the granules suspended in a fully synthetic resorbable carrier.