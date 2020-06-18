Illumina acquires Dutch cloud software startup Bluebee to enhance genomic data analysis

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
San Diego-based Illumina Inc. is synonymous with next-generation sequencing (NGS) equipment. But when it comes to dealmaking, the genomics giant is focused largely on software to make its results more useful, accessible and affordable. It has acquired cloud-based software startup Bluebee Holding BV in its latest move on this front.