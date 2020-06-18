BioWorld - Thursday, June 18, 2020
Illumina acquires Dutch cloud software startup Bluebee to enhance genomic data analysis

June 18, 2020
By Stacy Lawrence
San Diego-based Illumina Inc. is synonymous with next-generation sequencing (NGS) equipment. But when it comes to dealmaking, the genomics giant is focused largely on software to make its results more useful, accessible and affordable. It has acquired cloud-based software startup Bluebee Holding BV in its latest move on this front.
