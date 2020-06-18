BioWorld - Thursday, June 18, 2020
Alpine’s transformative deal with Abbvie ignites the stock

June 18, 2020
By Lee Landenberger
The worldwide option and license agreement Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. drew up with Abbvie Inc. for ALPN-101, a dual CD28/ICOS co-stimulation antagonist for treating systemic lupus erythematosus and other autoimmune diseases, heartily strengthened Alpine’s stock and supports its planned operations into 2023.
