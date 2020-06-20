BioWorld - Saturday, June 20, 2020
Bench Press for June 19, 2020

June 19, 2020
By Anette Breindl
BioWorld looks at translational medicine, including: Liver-derived protein helps lung, kidney repair; Multiracial study gives new diabetes insights; New way to target drugs, independently of drug target; Microbiome-produced metabolites improve gut health; Universal flu vaccine more challenging than anticipated; The bow ties that bind; FOXO1 regulates HIV latency; Patient genetic variants linked to wound microbiomes; New COPD target.
