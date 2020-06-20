Bench Press for June 19, 2020

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
BioWorld looks at translational medicine, including: Liver-derived protein helps lung, kidney repair; Multiracial study gives new diabetes insights; New way to target drugs, independently of drug target; Microbiome-produced metabolites improve gut health; Universal flu vaccine more challenging than anticipated; The bow ties that bind; FOXO1 regulates HIV latency; Patient genetic variants linked to wound microbiomes; New COPD target.