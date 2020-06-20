Hua Medicine’s GKA hits success in phase III type 2 diabetes trial

BEIJING – Diabetes-focused Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Ltd. became the first drugmaker to reveal phase III data of a glucokinase activator (GKA) designed to treat type 2 diabetes. On Thursday, it said its first-in-class GKA, dorzagliatin, showed sustained efficacy and safety for the 52-week treatment period with reductions in HbA1c levels in a completed phase III trial as a monotherapy.