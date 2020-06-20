Hua Medicine’s GKA hits success in phase III type 2 diabetes trial

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
BEIJING – Diabetes-focused Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Ltd. became the first drugmaker to reveal phase III data of a glucokinase activator (GKA) designed to treat type 2 diabetes. On Thursday, it said its first-in-class GKA, dorzagliatin, showed sustained efficacy and safety for the 52-week treatment period with reductions in HbA1c levels in a completed phase III trial as a monotherapy.