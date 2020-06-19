Against a backdrop of general economic uncertainty bolstered in part by a strong biopharma market, two IPOs launched Friday morning were going strong at midday. Repare Therapeutics Inc., which identifies synthetic lethal precision oncology targets for drug candidates, and Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc., which is developing therapeutics to treat rare hematologic diseases and cancers, were both trading well above their high-end asking price. Cambridge, Mass., and Montreal-based Repare (NASDAQ:RPTX) was up 55% at midday as shares traded at about $31 each. Gross proceeds from the IPO are expected to be about $220 million. The company initially intended to sell 7.3 million common shares at $16 to $18 each but upped the ante Friday by pricing 11 million common shares at $20 each. Watertown, Mass.-based Forma (NASDAQ:FMTX) is offering 13.8 million shares at $20 each and expects gross proceeds to be about $277.6 million. At midday, its stock was trading 95% higher at about $39 each.

Surrozen raises $50M to advance Wnt pathway modulators to the clinic

Surrozen Inc., a startup developing regenerative medicines leveraging tissue-specific Wnt modulation, has raised $50 million in series C financing. Proceeds from the round will be used to advance the company’s top two antibodies to the clinic, one for the treatment of severe liver disease and a second for moderate to severe inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Craig Parker, Surrozen's president and CEO, said his team is planning to file IND applications for the programs in 2021 and 2022, first in the liver program and then for IBD. Prior company backers, including The Column Group, Hartford Healthcare Trust and Horizons Ventures, participated in the round, joined by four new investors, including Euclidian Capital.

CP-101 hits primary endpoint in phase II CDI trial, but will Finch take flight?

DUBLIN – Top-line data from a phase II pivotal trial of CP-101, Finch Therapeutics Group Inc.’s oral microbiome therapy for chronic Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI), are technically good, but how good is the big question. The study, which recruited 206 patients, attained the primary endpoint – defined as the proportion of patients with no CDI recurrence eight weeks after receiving a single CP-101 capsule – with statistical significance (p<0.05). Those in the treatment arm achieved a cure rate of 74.5% as compared with 61.5% for those in the placebo arm. There are plenty more data to unpack from this study, which will happen in due course. For now, Somerville, Mass.-based Finch is touting its significance as the first clinical trial of an oral microbiome treatment to meet its primary endpoint, while conceding that it will not be sufficient for an approval.

Positive phase III for Hua Medicine’s glucokinase activator in type 2 diabetes

BEIJING – Diabetes-focused Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Ltd. became the first drugmaker to reveal phase III data of a glucokinase activator (GKA) designed to treat type 2 diabetes. On Thursday, it said its first-in-class GKA, dorzagliatin, showed sustained efficacy and safety for the 52-week treatment period with reductions in HbA1c levels in a completed phase III trial as a monotherapy. Other investigational GKAs, such as Roche Holding AG’s piragliatin, Merck KGaA’s MK-0941, Astrazeneca plc’s AZD-1656, Array Biopharma Inc.’s AMG-151 and Pfizer Inc.’s PF-04991532, have all failed to advance to phase III trials.

Second tumor-agnostic approval (further) broadens Keytruda’s reach

On June 17, the FDA approved checkpoint blocker Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.) “for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with unresectable or metastatic tumor mutational burden-high (TMB-H) [≥10 mutations/megabase (mut/Mb)] solid tumors, as determined by an FDA-approved test, that have progressed following prior treatment and who have no satisfactory alternative treatment options.” Keytruda was already approved for a subset of tumors with TMB-H, those who have microsatellite instability (MSI-hi or dMMR). But the new approval opens up a much larger patient cohort. “TMB is a measure of the somatic mutation rate,” David Fabrizio told BioWorld, and “MSI is one of many [conditions] that can lead to a TMB-hi state.” Fabrizio is the vice president of translation strategy of Foundation Medicine Inc., whose Foundationone CDx test was approved as a companion diagnostic to measure TMB and help identify patients who may be appropriate for treatment with Keytruda.

LatAm’s biotech sector tested by COVID-19

COLOMBIA – The COVID-19 pandemic has put Latin America’s biotech sector under extreme pressure and highlighted flaws in the ecosystem throughout the region, not the least of which is a lack of viable networks to facilitate cooperation.

Australia’s Brandon Capital calls on government to rescue decimated life sciences sector

PERTH, Australia – Australia’s largest life science investment fund is pressing the government for an urgent COVID-19 response package to support the country’s AU$170 billion (US$117 billion) life sciences sector that is struggling to survive in a post-COVID-19 ecosystem. While the Australian government passed legislation intended to help businesses, it applied only operations generating revenue. Unfortunately, 86% of Australia’s biotechs are pre-revenue.

