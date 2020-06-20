BioWorld - Saturday, June 20, 2020
Second tumor-agnostic approval (further) broadens Keytruda’s reach

June 19, 2020
By Anette Breindl
On June 17, the FDA approved checkpoint blocker Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.) “for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with unresectable or metastatic tumor mutational burden-high (TMB-H) [?10 mutations/megabase (mut/Mb)] solid tumors, as determined by an FDA-approved test, that have progressed following prior treatment and who have no satisfactory alternative treatment options.” 
