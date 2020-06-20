BioWorld - Saturday, June 20, 2020
See today's BioWorld

Evoke’s diabetic gastroparesis treatment, Gimoti, wins FDA approval

June 19, 2020
By Lee Landenberger
No Comments
Evoke Pharma Inc., of Solana Beach, Calif., which has struggled in the past year through troughs in its stock price and doubts from the FDA in its quest for approval for Gimoti (metoclopramide), was vindicated today as the FDA approved the treatment for adults with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis.
BioWorld Gastrointestinal Regulatory FDA

Already a subscriber? Sign in 