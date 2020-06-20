Evoke’s diabetic gastroparesis treatment, Gimoti, wins FDA approval

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Evoke Pharma Inc., of Solana Beach, Calif., which has struggled in the past year through troughs in its stock price and doubts from the FDA in its quest for approval for Gimoti (metoclopramide), was vindicated today as the FDA approved the treatment for adults with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis.