Surrozen raises $50M to advance Wnt pathway modulators to the clinic

June 19, 2020
By Michael Fitzhugh
Surrozen Inc., a startup developing regenerative medicines leveraging tissue-specific Wnt modulation, has raised $50 million in series C financing. Proceeds from the round will be used to advance the company’s top two antibodies to the clinic, one for the treatment of severe liver disease and a second for moderate to severe inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
