Ascentage co-develops Bcl-2 and BTK combination therapy for SLL/CLL with Astrazeneca

BEIJING – Suzhou, China-based Ascentage Pharma Group Inc. said on June 22 that it is working with Astrazeneca plc’s hematology R&D unit, Acerta Pharma, to develop a combination therapy of its Bcl-2 inhibitor, APG-2575, with Acerta's BTK inhibitor, Calquence (acalabrutinib). The first patient has been dosed in the U.S.