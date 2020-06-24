BioWorld - Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Pionyr’s deal with Gilead could bring in more than $1B

June 23, 2020
By Lee Landenberger
Gilead Sciences Inc. has acquired a 49.9% equity interest in privately held Pionyr Immunotherapeutics Inc., which could receive up to $1.15 billion in potential future milestone payments in the deal.
