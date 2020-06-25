BioWorld - Thursday, June 25, 2020
Biogeneration Ventures cranks up Fund IV with $119M

June 24, 2020
By Cormac Sheridan
DUBLIN – Biogeneration Ventures (BGV) raised €105 million (US$118.7 million) for its fourth fund, further brightening the prospects for early stage investing in European biotech. The fund’s closing immediately follows that of Epidarex Capital, which earlier this week announced it had raised £102.1 million (US$126.3 million) for its third fund.
