Despite missing primary outcome measure, Biohaven plans to move troriluzole into phase III

June 24, 2020
By Lee Landenberger
While Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd.’s phase II/III proof-of-concept study of troriluzole for treating obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) failed to meet its primary outcome measure at week 12, the company found enough silver in the study’s lining to press on for a larger phase III trial.
