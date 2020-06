Eyeing commercialization efforts, Okami Medical scoops up $7.2M in series D financing

Okami Medical Inc., which last year gained the U.S. FDA’s nod for the LOBO vascular occlusion system, has reported the close of a series D financing totaling $7.2 million. The round was led by U.S. Venture Partners and joined by members of Okami's board and other stakeholders.