CSL Ltd.'s CSL Behring has licensed global rights to Uniqure NV's late-stage hemophilia B gene therapy candidate for $450 million up front, plus up to $1.6 billion in potential milestone payments and royalties. Uniqure positioned the deal as a boon for its broader gene therapies pipeline, anchored by a Huntington's disease program. But the deal also appeared to sour expectations by some investors that it could soon be bought at a rich valuation, sending company shares (NASDAQ:QURE) falling nearly 21% by midday.

Poseida raises a $110M series D for CAR T-cell therapies

Poseida Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego, closed on a $110 million series D to continue developing CAR T-cell therapies. The financing was led by funds advised by Fidelity Management Research Co. LLC, with participation by Adage Capital Management and Schonfeld Strategic Advisors. A number of current investors also participated. On June 19, Poseida filed to raise up to $115 million from an IPO and plans to list shares on Nasdaq under the symbol PSTX. In May, Poseida reported the first patient had been dosed in its phase I trial evaluating P-PSMA-101, its autologous CAR T therapeutic candidate, in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Enterome’s microbiome-based approach for cancer vaccines boosted by $52M financing

LONDON – Enterome SA has raised €46.3 million (US$52.6 million) in a mixture of debt and equity, enabling it to take a new type of cancer vaccine, based on microbiome-derived antigens that mimic neoantigens expressed on tumor cells, into the clinic. After being delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the first site visit took place last week in a phase I/II 32-patient study in glioblastoma. A second phase I/II in adrenal tumors will start imminently.

AACR 2020: FDA doles out advice to cancer companies

At a session of the American Association for Cancer Research Virtual Annual Meeting II, multiple FDA regulators gave presentations on various topics, including approvals of cancer therapies based on genetics rather than tumor tissue origin, the use of patient-reported outcomes and the development of immuno-oncology combination regimens and neoantigen-based therapies.

Biotech companies turn to Indonesia for COVID-19 collaborations

HONG KONG – Biotech companies with COVID-19 vaccine candidates are collaborating with Indonesian companies for overseas trials and to ensure wider availability when approved. Beijing-based Sinovac Biotech Co. Ltd., for example, is collaborating with Indonesia’s state-owned vaccine manufacturer PT Bio Farma to test and manufacture its vaccine candidate there. And South Korea’s Genexine Inc. is eyeing Indonesia for a trial testing its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Free access to BioWorld coronavirus articles

The articles from BioWorld’s ongoing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak are available at www.bioworld.com/coronavirus. Note that we have added three critical tables which are constantly updated:

Also in the news

9 Meters, Acceleron, Adial, Aeterna Zentaris, Aiviva, Akouos, Algernon, Ani, Applied Biology, Aptevo, Assembly, Astex, Astrazeneca, Atara, Atrogi, Basilea, Castle, Catalent, Chi-Med, Crispr, Edge, EMD Serono, Evelo, Everinsight, Fusion, Geneuro, Genprex, Hemostemix, Immuneering, Insmed, Intensity, Iteos, Kiadis, Lineage Cell, Magenta, Medivir, Megapharm, Melinta, Merck, Moberg, Moderna, Moleculin, Nantkwest, Neoimmunetech, Neurovation, Novan, Oncolytics, Onxeo, Outlook, Relay, Reneuron, Sanfit, Seelos, Simcha, Sinovac, Tetraphase, Theravance, Tizona, Translate, Vaxart, Viracta, Vistagen, Xeris