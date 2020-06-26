BioWorld - Friday, June 26, 2020
Poseida raises $110M in series D for CAR T-cell therapies

June 25, 2020
By Lee Landenberger
Nearly a week after filing for a $115 million IPO that it had put off for more than a year, and two months after dosing the first patient in its phase I trial in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, Poseida Therapeutics Inc. has closed on a $110 million series D to continue its CAR T-cell therapy programs.
