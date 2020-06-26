CSL buys rights to Uniqure's late-stage gene therapy for hemophilia B

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
CSL Behring has licensed global rights to Uniqure NV's late-stage hemophilia B gene therapy candidate, AMT-061, for $450 million up front, plus up to $1.6 billion in potential milestone payments and royalties. Uniqure positioned the deal as a boon for its broader gene therapies pipeline, anchored by a Huntington's disease (HD) program. But the move appeared to sour investors hoping for a rumored near-term M&A takeout, sending company shares (NASDAQ:QURE) falling 21.8% to $49.22 on June 25. Despite the market reception, analyst reaction was largely supportive of the move, embracing CSL as a natural fit for the program and, in the words of SVB Leerink analyst Joseph Schwartz, appreciating the transfer of "any potential remaining risk in hemophilia B to CSL Behring as QURE rings the cash register."