Vuno seeks more markets after entering the Japanese arena via M3 tie-up

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Hong Kong – Vuno Inc. is looking to access more markets after inking a partnership with Japan’s M3 on June 19. The partnership with M3, a medical data platform which is 34% owned by conglomerate Sony Corp., allows Vuno to tap into the Japanese market. The M3-Vuno tie-up aims to encompass all Vuno’s existing products.