Elixir Medical sees positive data for adaptive remodeling coronary stent technology

Elixir Medical Corp., reported positive 12-month results for its Dynamx Coronary Bioadaptor System, with no target vessel revascularization (TVR) or stent thrombosis and adaptive remodeling of the artery to sustain healthy blood flow. The findings, from a multisite European trial, were presented during a late-breaking trials session at the PCR e-Course virtual meeting in Paris.