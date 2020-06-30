Heron knocked by second CRL for postoperative pain drug

Shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc. sank 27% in morning trading, after the San Diego-based firm disclosed a second complete response letter (CRL) for HTX-011 in postoperative pain. The CRL, received from the FDA on June 26, the anticipated PDUFA date, stated the agency was unable to approve the NDA in its present form and called for additional nonclinical information.