Gilead Sciences Inc. ended the speculation today when it announced a no-bargaining price for remdesivir for all governments of developed countries where the drug is approved or authorized as a treatment for COVID-19. At $390 per vial, the government price will add up to $2,340 per five-day treatment course. Given the complex U.S. pricing system, the price will be higher for commercial payers in the U.S. – $3,120 per five-day course, or $520 per vial. But it’s not just the uniform price that’s worth noting; it’s also Gilead’s newfound openness in explaining and justifying its pricing. “There is no playbook for how to price a new medicine in a pandemic,” Gilead Chairman and CEO Daniel O’Day said in a rare open letter discussing the pricing. “We are aware of the significant responsibility that comes with pricing remdesivir, and the need to be transparent on our decision.”

FDA hands Intercept a CRL for OCA in NASH

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. said it received a complete response letter (CRL) from the FDA asking for more data to review the NDA for obeticholic acid (OCA) to treat fibrosis due to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The FDA’s decision to issue the CRL and request additional data is “completely unexpected and disappointing, to say the least,” Mark Pruzanski, Intercept’s president and CEO, told investors on a call Monday morning. Based on data the FDA has reviewed, the company said, the CRL indicates the agency determined the predicted benefit of OCA based on a surrogate histopathologic endpoint remains uncertain and does not sufficiently outweigh the potential risks to support accelerated approval for the treatment of patients with liver fibrosis due to NASH. The New York-based company’s stock (NASDAQ:ICPT) dropped 38% by midday Monday.

Heron knocked by second CRL for postoperative pain drug

Shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc. sank 27% in morning trading, after the San Diego-based firm disclosed a second complete response letter (CRL) for HTX-011 in postoperative pain. The CRL, received by the FDA on June 26, the anticipated PDUFA date, stated the agency was unable to approve the NDA in its present form and called for additional nonclinical information. None of the four nonclinical issues identified relate to observed toxicity or represent “significant barriers to ultimate approval,” according to Heron. The company plans to request a type A meeting to obtain agreement with the FDA for NDA resubmission.

Immunotech plans to raise $142M on HKEX to advance AAL therapy for liver cancer

BEIJING – Beijing-based cellular immunotherapy firm Immunotech Biopharm Ltd. said June 28 that it intends to raise up to HK$1.1 billion (US$141.9 million) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) on July 10, with shares priced between HK$10.5 and HK$11 apiece. Three more biotech IPOs are in the bourse’s pipeline.

AACR 2020: COVID-19 and Cancer

Multiple session at the American Association for Cancer Research Virtual Annual Meeting II covered how COVID-19 is affecting cancer patients, from how clinical trials needed to be modified during the pandemic to how real-world evidence can play a role now and in the future.

Kiniksa carries rilonacept closer to recurrent pericarditis sBLA filing

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. rose 22.5% by midday on phase III data showing that Arcalyst (rilonacept), a medicine it licensed from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., led to a 96% reduction in risk of recurrent pericarditis events among 61 actively symptomatic recurrent pericarditis patients who were failing standard-of-care treatment. Kiniksa plans to submit an sBLA with the FDA in recurrent pericarditis later this year.

Australia’s Neuren raises AU$20M to advance NNZ-2591 to the clinic in three orphan indications

PERTH, Australia – Melbourne-based Neuren Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will be able to progress NNZ-2591 to the clinic for three orphan indications after raising AU$20 million (US$13.75 million) in a placement to institutional and sophisticated investors in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and the U.K. The funds raised will take NNZ-2591 to proof of concept in Phelan-McDermid, Angelman and Pitt Hopkins syndromes, each of which has received orphan drug designation in the U.S., Neuren CEO John Pilcher told BioWorld.

Free access to BioWorld coronavirus articles

The articles from BioWorld’s ongoing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak are available at www.bioworld.com/coronavirus. Note that we have added three critical tables which are constantly updated:

Also in the news

9 Meters, Achieve, Aileron, Alexion, Altimmune, ALX, Apotex, Aptose, Aquestive, Artelo, Avita, Berkeley Lights, Bioarctic, Biocardia, Biontech, Biosig, Cancer Prevention, Cytocom, Cytodyn, Editas, Emmaus, Geovax, Goliver, Heron, Immunovant, Immutep, Incyte, Intercept, Intra-Cellular, Iterum, Jaguar, KBP, Kiniksa, Kiromic, Medicure, Morphic, Napo, Nordic Nanovector, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Oncology Venture, Pandion, PTC, Rakuten, Revimmune, Roche, SFA, Soleno, Sosei Heptaresc, Supernus, Teijin, TFF, Therapix, Tiziana, Tonix, Verve, Vitrac