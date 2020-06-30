BioWorld - Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Kiniksa carries rilonacept closer to recurrent pericarditis sBLA filing

June 29, 2020
By Michael Fitzhugh
Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) hit a 52-week high on June 29 as pivotal phase III results showed that Arcalyst (rilonacept), a medicine it licensed from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., led to a 96% reduction in risk of recurrent pericarditis events among 61 people not helped by standard-of-care (SOC) treatments.
