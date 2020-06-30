Kiniksa carries rilonacept closer to recurrent pericarditis sBLA filing

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) hit a 52-week high on June 29 as pivotal phase III results showed that Arcalyst (rilonacept), a medicine it licensed from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., led to a 96% reduction in risk of recurrent pericarditis events among 61 people not helped by standard-of-care (SOC) treatments.