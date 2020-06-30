Ethicon wins temporary restraining order in alleged counterfeit sutures lawsuit

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Ethicon U.S. LLC has prevailed in a preliminary action seeking a temporary restraining order against Advanced Inventory Management (AIM) Inc., of Mokena, Ill., which is accused of having imported and sold surgical supplies falsely bearing the Ethicon trademark. Ethicon, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson of New Brunswick, N.J., further alleges the sutures were bacterially contaminated and defective.