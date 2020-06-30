BioWorld - Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Ethicon wins temporary restraining order in alleged counterfeit sutures lawsuit

June 29, 2020
By Mark McCarty
Ethicon U.S. LLC has prevailed in a preliminary action seeking a temporary restraining order against Advanced Inventory Management (AIM) Inc., of Mokena, Ill., which is accused of having imported and sold surgical supplies falsely bearing the Ethicon trademark. Ethicon, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson of New Brunswick, N.J., further alleges the sutures were bacterially contaminated and defective.
