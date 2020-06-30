Other news to note for June 30, 2020

BioWorld - Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Biopharma happenings in Asia-Pacific, such as deals and partnerships, grants, preclinical data and other news in brief, including: Alteogen, Altimmune, Aptevo, Avita Medical, Berlin Cures, Biosig, Cadila, Cancer Research UK, CARB-X, Catalent, Daiichi Sankyo, Eli Lilly, Emergent, Entos, Everinsight, Gilead Sciences, Ignova, Immuneering, Immunomic, Immunoprecise Antibodies, International Business Machines, Inxmed, JS Innomed, Lion TCR, Mateon, Melior, Moderna, Novartis, Oncology Venture, Otsuka, Palatin, Peel, Pfizer, Pharmabcine, Renibus, Repertoire Immune Medicines, Replicate, Schrödinger, Taiho, Takeda, Thermo Fisher, Vaxart, Vistagen, Vitrac, Wuxi.
