BioWorld - Tuesday, June 30, 2020
See today's BioWorld Asia

Amid calls for global efforts, biopharmas turn to Indonesia for COVID-19 collaborations

June 30, 2020
By Elise Mak and David Ho
No Comments
Biotech companies with COVID-19 vaccine candidates are collaborating with Indonesian companies for overseas trials and to ensure wider availability when approved. Sinovac Biotech Co. Ltd., for example, is collaborating with Indonesia’s PT Bio Farma to test and manufacture its vaccine candidate there.
Asia-Pacific BioWorld Asia Vaccine

Already a subscriber? Sign in 