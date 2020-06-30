BioWorld - Tuesday, June 30, 2020
China moves two more COVID-19 vaccines to trials, another one entering phase III

June 30, 2020
By Elise Mak
BEIJING – China this week approved both the country’s first mRNA vaccine candidate and its first recombinant protein subunit vaccine to begin clinical trials to fight COVID-19. China National Biotec Group (CNBG)’s vaccine is also entering phase III trials in Beijing, Wuhan and Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
