Ultragenyx on a roll, wins FDA nod for Dojolvi in rare genetic disorders

A month ahead of its PDUFA date, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s NDA for triheptanoin (UX-007) won FDA approval. Branded Dojolvi, the highly purified, synthetic, seven-carbon fatty acid triglyceride was cleared for use in treating pediatric and adult patients with molecularly confirmed long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders (LC-FAOD), a group of rare and life-threatening genetic disorders in which the body is unable to convert long-chain fatty acids into energy.