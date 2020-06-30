Ultragenyx on a roll, wins FDA nod for Dojolvi in rare genetic disorders

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
A month ahead of its PDUFA date, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s NDA for triheptanoin (UX-007) won FDA approval. Branded Dojolvi, the highly purified, synthetic, seven-carbon fatty acid triglyceride was cleared for use in treating pediatric and adult patients with molecularly confirmed long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders (LC-FAOD), a group of rare and life-threatening genetic disorders in which the body is unable to convert long-chain fatty acids into energy.