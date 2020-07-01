LONDON – Biontech SE announced positive preliminary data from the ongoing phase I/II trial of one of the four COVID-19 vaccines it is developing with Pfizer Inc., with participants in each of three dose groups mounting immune responses that were greater than seen in patients who recovered from COVID-19 infections. The two companies said they are on track to begin a phase IIb/III study involving up to 30,000 healthy volunteers before the end of July, and if successful, expect to manufacture 100 million doses by the end of 2020 and potentially more than 1.2 billion doses by the end of 2021.

Akero’s upbeat NASH data bolsters the stock

Akero Therapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco, released some strongly positive histological data after the markets closed Monday regarding its phase IIa study of efruxifermin, in treating nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Analysis of the secondary and exploratory endpoints showed 48% of patients had fibrosis improvement of at least one stage improvement without worsening in the activity score measurement, while 28% had at least a two-stage fibrosis improvement. Also, 48% of the patients achieved NASH resolution with no worsening of fibrosis. The Street liked the news as the company stock (NASDAQ:AKRO) was up 30% at midday Tuesday.

$93.5M series C to help advance Bolt’s HER2 cancer candidate

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. pulled down $93.5 million in series C money for work with its Immune-Stimulating Antibody Conjugate platform in cancer. The Redwood City, Calif.-based firm has raised more than $170 million since its founding in 2015, and the new round is meant to support the continued development of lead compound BDC-1001, delivered systemically as monotherapy for HER2-expressing cancers. Early data have shown complete, durable regression of established tumors resistant to Herceptin (trastuzumab, Roche Holding AG) and immunological memory, providing protection against tumor cells that no longer express the HER2 antigen in syngeneic mouse cancer models.

VA ‘CHAMPions’ extension of Big 4 drug discounts

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is looking for more discounts from prescription drug manufacturers, but it likely will be a few years before the ask becomes reality as it will require congressional action and rulemaking. The beneficiaries would be dependents and survivors of veterans who are covered through the Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) and who get their prescriptions at retail pharmacies. Currently, the so-called Big 4 drug discounts of at least 24% don’t apply to retail purchases under CHAMPVA.

University of Sao Paulo moves forward with `second-generation´ SARS-CoV-2 vaccine

CAJICA, Colombia – Aided by federal funds from the Brazilian government, the University of Sao Paulo is moving forward with developing a precision SARS-CoV-2 vaccine that is about to start preclinical trials. “I'm trying to avoid taking the route that everybody else is using, even though they are going to be quicker, because I'm trying to do another kind of vaccine,” Jorge Kalil, professor of clinical immunology and allergy at the University of Sao Paulo, who is leading the research team for the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, told BioWorld. “That is my goal, even if it will be slower.”

Free access to BioWorld coronavirus articles

The articles from BioWorld’s ongoing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak are available at www.bioworld.com/coronavirus. Note that we have added three critical tables which are constantly updated:

Also in the news

Acceleron, Advanced Biodesign, Akari, Akero, Akouos, Aligos, Amylyx, Anavex, Avadel, Bavarian Nordic, Bioinvent, Biondvax, Biontech, Blueprint, Boehringer Ingelheim, Celsius, Chiasma, Cimcure, Corcept, Crestone, Crispr, Daiichi Sankyo, Deerfield, Dr. Reddy’s, Durect, Ecor1, Eisai, EMD Serono, Emollivet, Eyenovia, Foresight, G1, Genix, Golden, IMV, Intravacc, Ipsen, ISA, Leo, Liminal, Lipidor, Matinas, Medicinova, Mezzion, Myneo, Obseva, Oncolys, Orphazyme, Painreform, Pfizer, Polypid, Quralis, Remap-Cap, Repurpose.AI , Revance, Revive, Revolution, Rhythm, Scpharmaceuticals, Sherlock, Sun, TC, Tela, Therapix, Timber, Ultragenyx, Vasopharm, Y-mabs, Yuyuan