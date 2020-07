Agonist ecstasy? HER2 (and more) ‘Bolt’-on strategy draws $93.5M series C

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc.’s $93.5 million series C round “takes us well into the back end of 2021 and into 2022,” CEO Randall Schatzman told BioWorld, with enough money that the firm is “not impeded in terms of the creativity [we’re] bringing to the table.”