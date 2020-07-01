Radiology research alliance adds algorithm for reliable blood flow data via 3D ultrasound

Quantification of blood flow through major blood vessels is not an easy process – and may have to resort to invasive techniques rather than just imaging. But researchers working as part of the Quantitative Imaging Biomarkers Alliance (QIBA) have recently validated an open-source algorithm that can be used to measure blood flow using existing 3D ultrasound technology from major manufacturers. They published their results in the June 30, 2020, issue of Radiology.