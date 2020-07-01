BioWorld - Wednesday, July 1, 2020
Radiology research alliance adds algorithm for reliable blood flow data via 3D ultrasound

July 1, 2020
By Stacy Lawrence
Quantification of blood flow through major blood vessels is not an easy process – and may have to resort to invasive techniques rather than just imaging. But researchers working as part of the Quantitative Imaging Biomarkers Alliance (QIBA) have recently validated an open-source algorithm that can be used to measure blood flow using existing 3D ultrasound technology from major manufacturers. They published their results in the June 30, 2020, issue of Radiology.
