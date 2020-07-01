Radiology research alliance adds algorithm for reliable blood flow data via 3D ultrasound

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Quantification of blood flow through major blood vessels is not an easy process – and may have to resort to invasive techniques rather than just imaging. But researchers working as part of the Quantitative Imaging Biomarkers Alliance (QIBA) have recently validated an open-source algorithm that can be used to measure blood flow using existing 3D ultrasound technology from major manufacturers. They published their results in the June 30, 2020, issue of Radiology.