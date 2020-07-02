Research focused on finding viable solutions to counter the COVID-19 pandemic continues at an explosive pace with a total of 588 potential therapeutics and vaccines at the forefront of scientific efforts launched by industry, academia and government. The number of options now in the pipeline are a 36% increase above what was seen only a month ago.

Taxpayer-enabled COVID-19 vaccines will cost less, but distribution system requires another at-risk investment

The Senate Appropriations Committee met to discuss the U.S. federal government’s effort to stand up a vaccine for the COVID-19 pandemic, and Gary Disbrow, acting director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), told members of the Senate committee that vaccines developed with the help of taxpayer funding will come with an appropriate reduction in price. However, CDC Director Robert Redfield emphasized that the cold-chain distribution system for those vaccines requires the same kind of at-risk investment that is used for vaccine development, the absence of which could significantly impede efforts to deploy a vaccine.

Sarepta enlists Hansa to clear the way for AAV gene therapy

Shares of Sweden-based Hansa Biopharma AB jumped 32.7% on Thursday as Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. became the first partner to license its lead asset, imlifidase, to enable gene therapies to treat muscular dystrophy patients harboring neutralizing antibodies to the AAV vectors the medicines employ. Hansa's president and CEO, Søren Tulstrup, called the deal a "milestone" in efforts to broaden its work beyond transplantation and acute autoimmune diseases. More concretely, it also brought the drug developer $10 million up front, plus an opportunity to earn up to $397.5 million in milestone payments.

Helsinn and MEI halt their phase III AML study

An interim futility analysis of an ongoing phase III trial prompted the Helsinn Group, of Lugano, Switzerland, and MEI Pharma Inc., of San Diego, to call it a day and discontinue the study. The analysis demonstrated the trial of pracinostat, an oral histone deacetylase inhibitor, combined with azacitidine in patients with acute myeloid leukemia who are unfit to receive standard intensive chemotherapy, was unlikely to hit its primary endpoint of overall survival when compared to a control group. Efficacy concerns, not lack of safety, were cited as the core reason to discontinue. The decision pounded MEI stock (NASDAQ:MEIP), as it sagged 18% at midday.

HKEX gains Ocumension Therapeutics as its fifth biotech IPO this year

HONG KONG - Ocumension Therapeutics Ltd., a China-based ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, launched its IPO on the Hong Kong Exchange (HKEX) this week. The company seeks to raise more than HK$1.5 billion (US$190 million). Jointly sponsored by Morgan Stanley Asia Ltd., Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC and UBS AG Hong Kong Branch, the IPO marks the fifth biotech IPO in Hong Kong as of June. Biotech IPOs are one of the biggest IPO contributors for the HKEX this year, bringing in more than HK$10.1 billion, almost double the amount compared to 2019 over the same period.

Immune checks and balances evident from earliest stages of infection

The checkpoint molecule CD47 has high hopes riding on it in oncology as being the innate immune equivalent of PD-1. Multiple companies are developing blockers against CD47 and/or its ligand, SIRPa, for the treatment of various tumors. Now, investigators from Stanford University and the NIH have reported that CD47 signaling is active in the earliest phases of infectious disease, and that blocking it led to a more rapid immune response. The results show that even the innate immune system, despite being the rapidly deployed first responder to infections, has check and balances built into it.

Japan’s MLWH ends June with string of approvals, looks set for busy 2H 2020

Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) ended the first half of 2020 by handing out a flurry of approvals to both domestic and international companies across a wide spectrum of indications. “It is a relatively large number of approvals at one time, but the batch release of drug approvals is on an upward trend in Japan and other parts of the world,” Stephen Barker, equity analyst at Jeffries, told BioWorld.” Eight companies received MHLW approvals for their drugs on June 30 alone.

Patents, regulations and tech transfer: Challenges for the biotech sector in LatAm

CAJICA, Colombia – The Latin American biotech sector is scrambling in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, not only in coping with the outbreak, but also in finding the path to the future, while avoiding the pitfalls and looking for new opportunities ahead.

